Android

Verizon Go Unlimited now get roaming data in Canada and Mexico

Contents
Advertisement

From January 25, Verizon will enrich its lower-tier unlimited data plan with continental roaming talk, text and data.

While customers on the $85 monthly Beyond Unlimited plan already have this same exact feature, Phone Scoop reports that those with the cheaper $75 Go Unlimited plan will soon get up to 500MB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico and unlimited 2G speeds thereafter daily. This, along with calls and SMS, will be added onto new and existing accounts for free. At least half the month’s usage must be in the United States.

It’s one positive move from the industry’s largest player following a recent decision by scrappy upcomer T-Mobile to impose more restrictive roaming terms in Canada and Mexico, though those terms are still much more lofty than what Verizon is offering.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones
Tags
Beyond Unlimited, business, Canada, carriers, data, Go Unlimited, Mexico, News, Pricing, Roaming, unlimited, US, Verizon
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.