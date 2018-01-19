Verizon Go Unlimited now get roaming data in Canada and Mexico

From January 25, Verizon will enrich its lower-tier unlimited data plan with continental roaming talk, text and data.

While customers on the $85 monthly Beyond Unlimited plan already have this same exact feature, Phone Scoop reports that those with the cheaper $75 Go Unlimited plan will soon get up to 500MB of high-speed data in Canada and Mexico and unlimited 2G speeds thereafter daily. This, along with calls and SMS, will be added onto new and existing accounts for free. At least half the month’s usage must be in the United States.

It’s one positive move from the industry’s largest player following a recent decision by scrappy upcomer T-Mobile to impose more restrictive roaming terms in Canada and Mexico, though those terms are still much more lofty than what Verizon is offering.