Razer has never brought a concept to CES 2018 that it then kicked onto the market with pizzazz — it’s always one of those things that an engineer decided to play around with in their spare time which the company picks up for giggles. But there are hints that Project Linda, a smartphone-laptop hybrid, could come for real this year with another Razer Phone.

We discuss the horrors of LG’s mobile strategy during the very early part of this year and what happens next, plus more tech news on this episode of the Pocketnow Weekly!

Watch the video recorded from 3:00pm Eastern on January 19th, or check out the high-quality audio version right here. You can shoot your listener emails to [email protected] for a shot at getting your question read aloud on the air the following week!

Pocketnow Weekly 288

RSS Feed

Apple Podcasts

Google Play Music

Spotify

Direct Download

Recording Date

January 19, 2018

Hosts Juan Carlos Bagnell

Agenda

iPhone throttling: Tim Cook says future software update will change things

Fuchsia OS: Previewed on a Pixelbook

Moto Z3: Motorola, Motorola, give me the formuola

Project Fi: Now effectively has an “unlimited data” plan

Project Linda: That and a Razer Phone 2 this fall?

Huawei: Fast-charge tech from 2015 in a video in 2018

LG bites a bullet

There will be no G7 in 2018 and there’s doubt as to whether a V40 might come this year as well. That’s not even mentioning the lack of low-end and mid-range phones that debuted at CES 2018. And what about MWC? What’s going on at LG?

•

See you soon!