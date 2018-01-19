While LG Mobile continues to consider its high-end 2018 options, reportedly going back to the drawing board to try to find a unique selling proposition for a G7 flagship that’s now expected out no earlier than April, a mid-range X4+ has just snuck into the company’s domestic market.

Although unveiled with minimal fanfare for all three Korean wireless service providers, LG’s first new phone of the year has quite a few things going for it. The 5.3-incher is obviously no powerhouse, packing a modest quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor coupled with 2GB RAM, but a Hi-Fi DAC is not something you typically see offered in the sub-$300 price bracket.

The LG X4+ therefore promises the “highest level of high resolution music”, supporting up to 32-bit 192 kHz sound reproduction. In addition to high-resolution 32-bit audio, the “exceptionally durable” handset aims to stand out with military-grade protection against everything from drops to vibration, extreme temperatures, thermal shock, and humidity.

Less bulky than most rugged devices out there, the LG X4+ tips the scales at 172 grams and measures 8.6mm in thickness, rocking a premium aluminum backplate that hides a decently sized 3,000mAh battery.

The final selling point is undoubtedly LG Pay support, previously included only on the high-end G6, although if the X4+ ever expands internationally, odds are you won’t be able to use the chaebol’s digital wallet platform.

The rest of the features are nothing to write home about, from 13 and 5MP rear and front cameras to Android 7.0 Nougat software, 720p resolution for the 5.3-inch 16:9 IPS screen, 32GB internal storage, and microSD card slot. But the LG X4+ may just be affordable enough to make a few waves, at KRW 300,000, equating to roughly $280.