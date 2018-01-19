Android

Key Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ specs reiterated in detailed components report

Contents
Advertisement

We already know a great deal about the specs and features of the fast-approaching Samsung Galaxy S9, and pretty much everything that will make the GS9+ stand out, but just in case you were craving additional insight into the two’s internal structure, Korea’s ET News has come out with a crazy detailed report based on supply chain intel.

Something tells us these are more than assumptions or educated guesses, and although a large part of the information was already set in stone, it’s always nice to see corroborating evidence and in-depth data come together to complete such an exciting puzzle.

Unsurprisingly, Samsung is expected to manufacture the Galaxy S9 and S9+ rear cameras in-house, going with a trendy dual lens arrangement for the latter version only, while the former will almost certainly settle for a single 12MP OIS shooter.

But even the “regular” S9 should hold a neat trick up its sleeve in so-called variable aperture technology bringing phones closer than ever to advanced DSLR operation. Depending on surrounding lighting conditions, you’ll be able to take snapshots with anywhere between f/1.5 and f/2.4 aperture values.

The two Galaxy S9 variants will purportedly also share an 8MP front-facing camera with autofocus and iris recognition functionality, although the smaller model is actually expected to combine the two in a single package, whereas the S9+ should separate the iris camera from the standard selfie shooter.

Speaking of size, it’s no longer a secret the GS9 will measure 5.77 inches in screen diagonal and pack a 3000mAh battery, with the Galaxy S9+ likely to bump that up to a 6.22-inch “Infinity Display” and 3500mAh cell.

Interestingly, the two next-gen flagship phones could both use a so-called “Substrate Like PCB”, or SLP, instead of a traditional printed circuit board, saving precious internal space technically allowing them to fit larger batteries inside smaller overall bodies.

Finally, Y-OCTA (Your On-Cell Touch AMOLED) screen technology is going mainstream, helping Samsung reduce costs in the production process of lighter and thinner OLED panels than ever.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
60%
Like It
10%
Want It
10%
Had It
10%
Hated It
10%
Source
ET News
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9 Plus, News, Rumors, Samsung
, , , , ,
About The Author
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian has had an insatiable passion for writing since he was in school and found himself writing philosophical essays about the meaning of life and the differences between light and dark beer. Later, he realized this was pretty much his only marketable skill, so he first created a personal blog (in Romanian) and then discovered his true calling, which is writing about all things tech (in English).