Patch to Google Cast bug will speed up Google WiFi, Chromecast devices

An update to Google Play Services will fix reported congestion on Wi-Fi networks with Google WiFi and Chromecast devices on them.

Among the many complaints, Google was able to source the issue to its proprietary Cast communications protocol. In a bug report, the company said that interacting Android phones “may incorrectly send a large amount of network traffic which can slow down or temporarily impact Wi-Fi networks.”

The update went out yesterday, so all users need to do is to refresh for the latest app updates on the Play Store on their phone and make sure that firmware is also up to date on the routers’ and devices’ ends.

Via
The Verge
Source
Google
Posted In
Android, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Android, Bug, chromecast, Chromecast Audio, Chromecast Ultra, fix, Google, Google Cast, Google Play Services, Google WiFi, News, router, wi-fi
