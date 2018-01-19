Android

FCC sees US variants of Nokia 6 (2018) or Nokia 7

The word around these parts is that HMD Global has a few more Nokia phones to spread around at MWC 2018. It’s likely that the United States will see two of them soon afterwards with new paperwork filed at the FCC.

Models TA-1016 and TA-1045, apparently single- and dual-SIM versions of the same device, have come about at the Office of Engineering and Technology. The company attests that the device “does no support any non-US [bandwidth] channels in all the operation modes(s),” indicating that these are, indeed, intended for the United States market.

Both devices were spotted with a 3,000mAh battery, landing right on the spec for both the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7Nokiapoweruser, which first picked up the listings, also notes Android 8.0 Oreo software and the November 2017 security patch level.

