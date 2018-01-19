AT&T to introduce iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus into prepaid service eligibility
AT&T Prepaid currently only has a lineup of nine phones that can be used with its service packages. Two of them, the iPhone 6 and iPhone SE, while heavily discounted, require an immediate payment on a plan costing either $45 or $60 monthly.
There’s word now from 9to5Mac that the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus will join the roster. The 32GB devices will come in at $299.99 and $399.99, respectively, and will require an upfront plan payment of at least $45.
The standard price for both phones, offered by Apple, T-Mobile and Virgin Mobile, is $449 and $549. MetroPCS only has the 32GB iPhone 6s at $399.
AT&T offers unlimited text, talk and low-speed data on both applicable plan tiers with 6GB of high-speed data at the $45 level and unlimited data (with throttling after 22GB) at $60.
It is unknown when the devices will be available for purchase, but it should be offered at some point soon.