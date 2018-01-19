Amazon may not be content with how many of its 80 million+ paying Prime members are currently on an annual subscription, jacking up monthly prices all of a sudden to make it even more convenient to cough up the full-year rate upfront.

Starting today, January 19, new Amazon Prime members have to pay $12.99 a month (after their complimentary first 30 days), up from $10.99, or $6.49 instead of $5.49 for student accounts.

The already discounted $99 annual fee (or $49 for students) is not budging, offering heftier savings than ever. Namely, a whopping $57 or so compared to the total yearly bill of a Prime subscriber going month to month. Or around $29 for students.

If it didn’t previously feel that way, choosing between the two payment methods is clearly a no-brainer now. Still, if you can’t afford to plunk down a Benjamin in advance for 12 months of Amazon shipping perks, exclusive discounts and streaming services, at least you have until February 18 to cancel your existing membership and say no to the $2 monthly hike.

But remember, you’ll give up a really long list of benefits, including free two-day shipping on over 100 million items, free same-day delivery or one-day shipping on a million+ items in 8,000+ cities and towns, free access to thousands of popular movies and TV shows with Prime Video, a free library of over 2 million songs you can stream ad-free with Prime Music, and last but not least, cheap Prime Exclusive Phones with lockscreen offers and ads.