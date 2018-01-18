ZTE gets an Android 8.1 phone certified by the Wi-Fi Alliance

Nothing like fresh software on an unknown device to get the engines revving for ZTE.

The Chinese carrier has been readying a cleaner, more stock-esque look to its Android interface with the upcoming Oreo update for the Axon 7. With a sequel to the beloved niche device on the way, fans have been looking for particulars on the vague object that’s being nicknamed the “Axon 8.”

Well, up comes a certification from the Wi-Fi Alliance on an LTE/CDMA Multi-Mode Digital Mobile Phone (that’s the product class) from ZTE. It apparently runs Android 8.1 Oreo, the latest version available as of this post. That said, the model number for the device splits from what we’ve seen from prior Axon models: instead of the “Axxxx” format, where “xxxx” is usually the year following the current model year, we find that it has a serial number of “Z2321U.”

While we take “U” to mean “unlocked,” the “Z” notation usually hints at a mid-range device like the Blade Z Max or ZMAX PRO, though this is the first we’ve seen a four-digit number after the letter instead of three digits.