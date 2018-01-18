Things have been relatively quiet of late on the speculation front regarding next-gen Xiaomi smartphones, but now that we know the increasingly ambitious Chinese company is preparing an MWC 2018 booth, rumors are about to spin out of control.

Check that, they’re already pretty outlandish and hard to believe, calling for a Mi MIX 2S announcement in Barcelona next month rather than a first Mi 7 showing. While the “full screen” Mi MIX 2 has dropped its predecessor’s concept label, slowly expanding from China to India and Spain, the 6-incher is still fairly difficult to come by, so instead of releasing another version, we’d expect Xiaomi to focus on ramping up the existing bad boy’s production.

But just in case the latest gossip out of China wasn’t implausible enough, this Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S is said to follow Apple’s divisive design direction, adopting a screen cutout, aka notch, to house the front-facing camera.

This is actually not the first time we’re hearing “notchy” whispers in the rumor mill, with a couple of alleged hands-on Mi MIX 2S photos making the rounds a few months back turning out to be shameless fakes.

There’s really no reason to trust this new rumor either, but who knows, maybe Xiaomi will choose to mimic the iPhone X for some reason, and unveil the Mi MIX 2S at the 2018 Mobile World Congress with an unusual 19.5:9 display aspect ratio, powerful Snapdragon 845 processor, 6GB RAM, and vertically-aligned dual rear cameras sporting 12MP color and monochrome sensors.

Allegedly codenamed “Polaris”, the no doubt thin-bezeled phone could cost around CNY 3,000 ($467), with the Mi 7 expected to see daylight further down the line, featuring a 2160 x 1080 18:9 screen and a dual cam setup of its own. Are you buying any of this? Do you want to believe? Could the notch become the new normal soon?