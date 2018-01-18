Other OS

Verizon to distribute NBA out-of-market games, collaborate with media package

Verizon has entered into a multi-year agreement with the National Basketball League to distribute NBA League Pass — the medium for live-streamed matches for in-market and out-of-market teams. Consumers who register for League Pass will be able to access up to eight games at no charge to trial the offering through the carrier’s “It’s On Us” customer loyalty program.

Verizon will also promise to produce a recap show called “Daily Pass” through its subsidiary Yahoo Sports and further programming across Verizon’s media platforms. The company will also develop augmented reality media for the league.

The full League Pass service, which includes live and on-demand access to the full slate of over 1,100 games this year, packaged with Verizon’s media will cost about $100 per season, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The partnership, which goes live during the NBA All-Star game on February 18, follows one notched with the NFL for in-market games coverage on mobile platforms.

