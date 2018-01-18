Android

18% off travel adapter compatible in 150+ countries

If you’re a frequent traveler, you know how difficult it can be to charge your electronic devices in other countries. The OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter is a nifty gadget that will fulfill all of your charging needs whenever you travel. Right now, you can get one of these world’s smallest travel adapters for only $39.99.

The OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter is a expertly crafted device that allows you to charge your device in over 150 countries. All you have to do is simply slide and lock the proper plug into place. Each one of these adapters has multiple ports to charge any iOS or Android device. Plus, there’s a built-in LED charging light to indicate charging status.

At 18% off, the OMNIA TA502 Travel Adapter is currently only $39.99. It’s a must-have for the frequent traveler.

