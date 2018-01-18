A free smartphone may sound like a potentially better deal for wireless network switchers than discounted mobile service, but when said complimentary phone makes you cringe with its archaic specs, and Sprint offers Verizon subscribers $900 savings in unlimited plan rates, it’s easy to reconsider.

Of course, AT&T prepaid subsidiary Cricket wants to compete against similar Verizon and Sprint sub-brands and daughter carriers with its latest promotion, and if you refuse to spend a single dime on a new phone, the Alcatel Verso is not that bad.

Priced at $29.99 for current customers looking for an upgrade, or new number activations, the 5-incher makes the upcoming Alcatel 3v and 3c seem like forces of nature. Protected by Dragontrail glass, the (relatively) large display sports awful FWVGA resolution, aka 854 x 480 pixels.

The unnamed 1.1 GHz quad-core processor is most likely Qualcomm’s humble Snapdragon 210, though at least there won’t be too much pressure on a tiny 2050 mAh battery. Android 7.0 Nougat runs the software show, with very slim odds of a future update, and your 5MP photos and 2MP selfies will need to be stored on “up to” 16GB internal space or a microSD card.

“As long as supplies last”, Cricket Wireless will also continue to offer the LG Fortune and ZTE Overture 3 free of charge with port-ins, down from the two’s list prices of $39.99 and $19.99 respectively. Keep in mind that four unlimited data lines are just $100 a month overall, with two available for $80, and one costing $55… with some nasty restrictions and big compromises.