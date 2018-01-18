Android

Samsung patents fix “The Notch,” iPhone performance boost & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about the recent Samsung Patent that envisions facial recognition, without having to deal with the notch we see on the iPhone X. We also talk about Tim Cook and his promise for an iOS that helps users do away with performance limitations. Speaking of Apple, iPhones are vulnerable yet again against an exploit through text messages. The HomePod re-emerges from the ashes, and we get details on its possible launch. We end today’s show taking about HMD and Nokia as we get a teaser for what these companies will do at MWC.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
HMD confirms date and time for MWC 2018 launch of ‘awesome’ new Nokia phones
HomePod shipments reportedly begin with up to 12 million set for this year
‘chaiOS’ bug can break your iPhone’s Messages app and freeze your device with a link
Tim Cook says future iOS update will let users turn iPhone performance throttling off
Newly published Samsung patent imagines phones with ‘hole areas’ rather than a notch

