Aside from Samsung, there aren’t a lot of companies that like to use Exynos processors developed and manufactured by the chaebol, as Qualcomm maintains its dominance over the mobile industry, while MediaTek is often the go-to budget-friendly option, especially for Chinese smartphone vendors.

But Meizu has actually been a trusted Samsung partner for several years now, and the two’s collaboration may have jumped to the next level, as the former’s M6s phone was unveiled yesterday with Exynos 7872 processing power.

Not only are there no Galaxy devices based on this mid-range SoC yet, but Samsung also waited for the Meizu M6s presentation to formally announce and fully detail the 7872.

Confusingly enough, the chipset is part of the Exynos 5 Series, and not the 7 family, which probably shouldn’t come as that big of a surprise after last year’s Exynos 9 8895 launch.

Samsung claims the Exynos 5 7872 improves the individual single-core performance of its “predecessor” by two folds, although it’s unclear what predecessor the Korean tech giant is referring to.

Branding and heritage mysteries aside, this definitely looks like a well-balanced mid-tier package, at least on paper, with a hexa-core CPU arrangement comprising a “high performance” 2.0GHz Cortex-A73 duo and energy-efficient A53 quartet clocked at 1.6GHz.

The Mali-G71 GPU is no pushover either, enabling users to “enjoy mobile games with long lasting battery life”, while an improved ISP (Image Signal Processor) supports 21.7MP rear and front cameras, as well as iris camera sensors up to 8MP for “enhanced authentication.”

Built on a 14nm FinFET process, the Exynos 7872 can also theoretically work with high-res WUXGA (1920 x 1200) displays, integrating an LTE modem with Category 7 and 2CA (Carrier Aggregation) technology for up to 300Mbps downlink speeds and Category 13 with 2CA for 150Mbps uplink rates. Not too shabby for a processor currently powering a $155 and up phone, and likely to be fitted inside next-gen Samsung Galaxy J-series handsets.