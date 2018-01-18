Project Linda could launch with Razer Phone sequel in September
It seems like Razer, a decidedly stationary company for computing hardware, is ready to commit more resources to mobile technology. After launching the Razer Phone in November, it seems that we could see a Razer Phone 2 sometime in September, perhaps at IFA Berlin.
Frandroid claims that in addition to that, we could see commercialization of one of the hottest concepts introduced at CES 2018, Project Linda. This comes shortly after a sly tweet from Razer CEO Min-Liang Tan to Marques Brownlee’s desire for realization of the phone-driven laptop.
Well I could do something about that I think….
— Min-Liang Tan (@minliangtan) January 16, 2018
Razer briefed the press on Proejct Linda at the trade show, describing it as having the body of the Blade Stealth, RGB-lit keyboard and all, but without the trackpad — that would be where the Android-based Razer Phone would slot in and it would also be where launcher software from Sentio would take over.
Apparently, the design and engineering process took only three months prior to the show. Team members handcrafted demonstration units for convention goers to look at and play with. That said, if there were to be a commercial launch, it could make the best sense to tie the device, the concept of which was proprietary to the Razer Phone, to the Razer Phone 2.
