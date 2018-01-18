Android

MIUI 9 is supported by an impressive total of 40 Xiaomi Android devices

While Xiaomi still has a single phone officially running the newest Android flavor, and public Oreo beta tests available for one additional handset, the Chinese company’s proprietary user interface is getting ready for a major makeover on dozens of smartphones and tablets.

In total, no less than 40 Mi, Redmi and Redmi Note-series devices will be powered by the MIUI 9 version… eventually, including a handful of products released with the fresh Android skin out the box or already brought up to date.

Recent flagships and solid mid-rangers like the Mi 6, Mi MIX 2, Mi Note 3, Redmi 5 and 5 Plus, Mi A1 and Mi Max 2 unsurprisingly lead the extensive list, which however also comprises a 4.3-inch Xiaomi Mi 2 launched way back in 2012 with a Snapdragon S4 Pro chip inside. And a 2013 Mi 2S powered by the same archaic processor. And a modest Redmi 1S with a Snapdragon 400 under the hood.

The point is there are a lot of phones here other OEMs would have long forgotten about in Xiaomi’s place. A few slates too, starting with last year’s Mi Pad 3 and going back to the original Mi Pad 7.9 from 2014.

Granted, MIUI 9 is actually based on Android Nougat rather than the platform’s most modern 8.0 Oreo iteration, and OS purists may not appreciate how Xiaomi continues to “pay homage” to Apple, adding a number of customizations to the Google-created mix that closely resemble typical iOS features.

