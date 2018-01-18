Winter iPhone 8 and iPhone X demand forecast to be down

We won’t know for another two weeks whether Apple has satisfied investors’ expectations, but they are stacked pretty high at this point: 80 million iPhone units sold for the fourth quarter, average sales prices near $800, perhaps even more. A lot of this is coming as a result of the hype generated by the $999 iPhone X with sales forecasts going up and down relative to different goal posts every week or so.

While the holiday season book has closed, the first quarter is in its swing right now and components suppliers are apparently worried that orders have come down between 15 percent and 30 percent of their internal benchmarks, Digitimes reports. Many supply chain sources have complained about the rapidly souring demand of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus and whether it is hurting any compensation seen from iPhone X orders.

Some factories could take an extended break from production during the Lunar New Year break starting in the middle of February if the drag continues.