Android

Huawei integrating Android Messages app for SMS/RCS

Contents
Advertisement

Google is partnering with Huawei to pre-load the Android Messages app on the manufacturer’s future devices for SMS, RCS and texting over Wi-Fi. The app will also link to Google’s Duo app for video chat over cellular networks.

It’s a result of a wider collaboration which will see Huawei assist Google in building its Jibe RCS Cloud networks by providing its servers to carriers. It’s not immediately clear where the clients will be based.

AT&T reportedly walked away from a deal at the eleventh hour to carry the Huawei Mate 10 Pro as the US government has ratcheted up scrutiny of the Chinese telecom company. Suspicion stems from a 2012 House subcommittee investigation into Huawei’s and ZTE’s dealings with sanctioned entities in Iran — the latter has been cooperating in the investigation against it and has agreed to pay a record fine. Other national security concerns come from Huawei’s ties to the People’s Liberation Army with the company’s founder being a former soldier for the army.

 

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
100%
Via
Google
Source
Huawei
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android Messages, Apps, bloatware, Google, Huawei, messaging apps, News, rcs, SMS
, , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.