Huawei integrating Android Messages app for SMS/RCS

Google is partnering with Huawei to pre-load the Android Messages app on the manufacturer’s future devices for SMS, RCS and texting over Wi-Fi. The app will also link to Google’s Duo app for video chat over cellular networks.

It’s a result of a wider collaboration which will see Huawei assist Google in building its Jibe RCS Cloud networks by providing its servers to carriers. It’s not immediately clear where the clients will be based.

AT&T reportedly walked away from a deal at the eleventh hour to carry the Huawei Mate 10 Pro as the US government has ratcheted up scrutiny of the Chinese telecom company. Suspicion stems from a 2012 House subcommittee investigation into Huawei’s and ZTE’s dealings with sanctioned entities in Iran — the latter has been cooperating in the investigation against it and has agreed to pay a record fine. Other national security concerns come from Huawei’s ties to the People’s Liberation Army with the company’s founder being a former soldier for the army.