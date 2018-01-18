There’s no time to complain about the near-total lack of interesting new mobile gear at the recently concluded Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, as MWC 2018 is already fast approaching.

Fun fact: the “M” in the European trade fair’s acronym stands for “Mobile”, which is probably why a large majority of the world’s biggest smartphone manufacturers come together in Barcelona every spring for the year’s most eventful few days.

It was always safe to expect a jam-packed end of next month in terms of high-profile mobile device announcements, but now we have confirmation from Sony and HMD Global of glamorous February 26 and 25 product launches.

Samsung is also likely to take the wraps off the highly anticipated Galaxy S9 and S9+ on the Sunday before the formal start of the 2018 Mobile World Congress, which could well overshadow whatever it is HMD plans to unveil.

The Finnish company’s Chief Product Officer, Juho Sarvikas, merely hinted at something “awesome” earlier today on Twitter, keeping up the mystery. This something apparently required a lot of planning, marking “the next chapter” of Nokia’s story, according to official press invitations that have also started going out.

The invite describes the February 25 event, which will kick off at 4 pm CET (10 am EST or 7 am PST), as “intimate and exclusive”, but we’ll obviously try to gain entry and bring you hands-on coverage as soon as possible. The list of suspects includes the long overdue Nokia 9 high-ender, as well as a refreshed 8, 6 and 7 Plus.