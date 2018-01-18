Europe sees discounts for Honor 9, Honor 6A

Huawei sub-brand Honor is celebrating sell-outs of its new View 10 smartphone by taking discounts on the previous flagship and even an entry-level device as well.

In the United Kingdom, the Honor 9 is 21 percent off at £299.99 for the remainder of today. Across Europe, the price drops to a standard €369 across three zones, but availability varies: in Germany, the deal runs through January 31 while Italy and Spain don’t seem to have an end date to these prices.

The Honor 6A is also available for £100, a third-off in the UK, and €110 in Spain. The UK deal, again, goes through the end of the day today.