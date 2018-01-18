Essential Phone enters third Android Oreo beta round
We thought the Essential Phone would get a public Android Oreo release by this point, especially since we warned from the second beta update that it would be coming.
Instead, the 8.0 update will have to wait at least another update to go wide and far. The company is apparently wrapping up the logistics on distribution, but “we’re getting close” is the sentiment we’re supposed to take from this.
In the meantime, here’s the link to the third beta update for Oreo on the Essential Phone. Be prepared to use ADB.
Earlier today we released Oreo Beta 3 over OTA. You can learn more about Oreo Beta and download the release here: https://t.co/oonhRC1b16
— Essential (@essential) January 17, 2018
A couple of warnings: users may see faster Bluetooth accessory battery drain and Android Auto compatibility blocks.