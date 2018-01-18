Bring Your Own iPhone to Xfinity Mobile now, more phones soon
Comcast MVNO Xfinity Mobile is now allowing customers to activate their iPhones on its network at any Xfinity store location.
Models dating back to the iPhone 5 onwards will be accepted. As Xfinity Mobile runs on the Verizon cellular network, Verizon variants of the iPhones are best compatible here. AT&T and T-Mobile devices that have been unlocked are also welcome. Sprint phones are incompatible, but they and other devices can be traded in for a credit towards a new device.
Xfinity Mobile, available to those who get home connectivity services with Xfinity, offers two plans: an unlimited data plan at $45 per line per month and an a la carte plan costing $12 per gigabyte block. Cellular coverage is supplemented with seamless transitions to over 18 million Xfinity Wi-Fi hotspots across the nation.
It’s hoped, Comcast stated, that Xfinity Mobile will be able to accept phones from other manufacturers in the near future.