Before Disney’s proposed $52.4 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox gains all the necessary approvals, which could still take more than a year going forward, Twentieth Century Fox Film has just entered into a significantly lower-profile partnership with T-Mobile, offering “Un-carrier” customers yet another reason to stay away from the duopoly.

Both Verizon and AT&T, as well as Sprint, frequently run all sorts of unlimited data, network switch, trade-in and BOGO promotions, but only T-Mo has perks like free ice cream, movie rentals, pizza and cheap fuel to regularly distribute as small tokens of appreciation.

The newest way Magenta has found to say “Thank you for being a customer” is $4 tickets to five of the year’s biggest movies. We’re talking about the year 2018, of course, and some highly anticipated blockbusters produced by 20th Century Fox.

Namely, Maze Runner: The Death Cure, Red Sparrow, Deadpool 2, Alita: Battle Angel and Dark Phoenix. If you use T-Mobile service, you’ll be able to get theater entry for one at each of these films in exchange for just four bucks a pop.

Before you can see the “Merc with a Mouth” in action at a hefty discount for the second time on the big screen in May, the “epic finale to the science-fiction action saga” Maze Runner is coming in nationwide cinemas on January 26. You can claim your $4 Death Cure ticket in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app on January 23, and redeem it through Atom Tickets by the 28th.

Similar conditions will apply for all the four other movies ahead of their respective opening dates, and T-Mo’s exclusive 20th Century Fox collaboration also includes future contests with prizes comprising trips to premieres and other “VIP experiences.” Film buffs will want to pay close attention to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app every week starting now.