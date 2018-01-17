Sony was one of very few high-profile CES 2018 exhibitors that actually had something new and (relatively) exciting to showcase to the trade fair’s mobile-focused attendees in Las Vegas last week. But that doesn’t necessarily mean the Japanese device manufacturer has concluded its Xperia announcements for the early part of the year.

In fact, we have every reason to expect at least one additional product launch from Sony at MWC 2018 in Barcelona in late February. Specifically, on February 26, according to official press invitations that have reportedly started going out earlier today.

These obviously don’t spell out the name or names of the upcoming Xperia (s), but if history is any indication, we’ll probably see high-end XZ Premium and XZs sequels unveiled in the capital city of Catalonia on the final Monday of next month.

At the previous Mobile World Congress, Sony also took the wraps off mid-range Xperia XA1 and XA1 Ultra models, but the XA2 and XA2 Ultra have already been detailed and scheduled for US commercial rollouts.

We shouldn’t rule out the possibility of more than two premium Xperias seeing daylight at MWC 2018 either, although if the latest XZ Pro speculation pans out, all the attention will definitely be directed to that phenomenal powerhouse.

For the time being, let’s just be happy we have an official announcement date, which by the way coincides with both the formal MWC opener and expected launch date of Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9+.