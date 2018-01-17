Android

Samsung sells Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ with bundled AKG on-ear headphones

Both Samsung and authorized third-party retailers like Best Buy and B&H Photo Video spoiled bargain hunters with quite a few decent discounts and sweet freebies for Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ purchases in November and December, but if you hesitated to pull the trigger ahead of the new year, there aren’t a lot of compelling deals to choose from right now.

The best course of action would be to wait for the Galaxy S9 and S9+ to hit store shelves in March, at which point at least the S8 and S8+ have to include substantial deal sweeteners of all sorts.

But if patience is not your strongest suit, Samsung’s US e-tail platform and the Shop Samsung App currently bundle a premium pair of AKG wireless headphones with all Galaxy S8, S8+, S8 Active and Note 8 variants, save for “Sprint carrier devices”, at no extra cost.

We’re obviously talking genuine AKG on-ear headphones here, and not in-ears tuned by the Harman International-owned brand that’s now Samsung’s official property. Specifically, you’re looking at a Bluetooth-powered smartphone accessory typically worth $180, carrying model number Y50BT, and touting 20 hours battery life in addition to “legendary AKG sound” technology.

The gift will be added automatically to your cart once you choose a $950 and up Galaxy Note 8, $825 GS8+, $725 S8 or $850 S8 Active, and may ship separately, but only if you order by February 16. Unless stocks are depleted earlier, of course, in which case… tough luck.

