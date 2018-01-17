Moto Z3 leaks along with four others in Moto X5, Moto G6 series

Motorola may have recently built a presentation deck covering six upcoming smartphones for the current model year as those slides have seemingly leaked out.

Droid Life has distributed the slides — which could not be verified with a second source — have detailed the existences of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Plus, Moto G6 Play, Moto X5, Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play along with speculation of a seventh device, potentially in the Z-series.

There is also a rendering of a Moto Mod accessory that would allow the Z-series phones to potentially tack-on access to 5G cellular networks. However, the media is the only piece of information we have of it and we are in pure conjecture territory at this point.

As if that weren’t a clear enough bell, reserve some doubt for the details to follow.

Moto G6 series

The design language of the Moto G6, Moto G6 Play and Moto G6 Plus will dispatch with the G5-series emphasis on metal for all of the phones will mirror what the Moto X4 brought: glossy, glass-topped metallic sheen with tapers toward the sides much like the Galaxy S6 generation brought. All of them will also feature double-wide displays.

The Moto G6 Play will apparently follow the Moto E5’s latest rumored cue of implanting the fingerprint sensor within the rear-facing Motorola “batwing” logo. There’s a healthy 4,000mAh battery and a 5.7-inch display at 720p resolution. It will come in black, blue and gold colors.

The Moto G6 will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450, have a 3,000mAh battery and a 5.7-inch display at 1080p resolution. Memory configurations include 3GB or 4GB of RAM tied to 32GB or 64GB of storage, respectively. The G6 Plus will run with a Snapdragon 630, get a 3,200mAh cell and a 5.93-inch display at 1080p. In addition to the above options, an extra 6GB RAM slot will be available for Plus buyers. Both devices will feature a fingerprint reader below their displays, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras at back and a 16-megapixel snapper up front.

The Moto G6 has black, silver and rose gold colors while the Moto G6 Plus has the more official-sounding hues of a “Deep Indigo” (black), “Nimbus,” (silver) and “Dark Lake,” (dark teal). The G6 will apparently cost something like $240 while the G6 Plus will fall around $330 — we’re not sure where those figures lie in terms of the configurations.

Moto X5

For the Moto X5, the trend on looks continues to be refinement rather than evolution from the Moto X4. We see it here in a dark blue finish. However, the fact that the 5.9-inch 1080p display at 2:1 aspect ratio has a notch gives us a callback to the iPhone X as the rendered software indicates that device status information gets relegated to the “ears” of the top line. Droid Life is left with the impression that more future Moto and even Lenovo devices with have the notch.

One other bit of emulation is a white lozenge at the bottom of the screen that may replace the usual navigation keys — the evocative software features depicted in these pictures should be especially taken lightly at this point, especially considering that the traditional keys could come as an option.

It’s not clear if the “batwing” logo at back will have a fingerprint sensor or if Motorola goes with an under-display solution, but we’re putting good money on the latter since it’s likely to cost good money to implement it. As the X-series will generally price above the G-series, we’ll likely see enough margin to warrant the new technology to be included.

Like the Huawei Mate 10 Lite, this phone will have four cameras, two on each side. No further details are given, but at least we know there’s some sort of home-grown AI element that could play into it all.

Moto Z3 series

The vaguest descriptions are left for what are presumably the most capable phones of the portfolio, the Moto Z3 and Moto Z3 Play. We notice that the rear-side pin outlay for the Moto Mod accessories has been replaced with a single metal contact that could theoretically connect with the traditional 16-pin pad.

Both phones are touted to have “zero borders, zero compromises” with 6-inch 1080p double-wide displays that lack the notch of the Moto X5, but transfer the single software button. This could be one option for navigation. As it is, there is no visible fingerprint sensor on the front nor would it be practical to have one on the rear for the sake of Moto Mods, so we may be in for under-display fingerprint sensors for sure — either that or we’ll get another facial authentication rehash.

It is implied that these phones will have lesser specifications than a third Z device, perhaps the Moto Z3 Force featuring a Snapdragon 845 and a higher resolution screen.

Scheduling could run as tradition goes, bringing the G6 phones up this spring — perhaps at MWC — the Z3 in early summer and the X5 in late summer. Once again, nothing’s official as of yet.