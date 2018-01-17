When Microsoft unexpectedly took the wraps off the crazy powerful Surface Book 2 back in October, all we learned about the 15-inch variant’s availability was that US pre-orders would open the following month, with deliveries underway on November 16.

Meanwhile, the Surface Book 2 13” came to both the United States and “additional markets around the world”, and now the same “additional markets” are finally ready to welcome the jumbo-sized Windows 10 powerhouse.

The full list includes Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom, where pre-orders are officially live starting today for the Microsoft Surface Book 2 15”.

Beginning in February and “continuing through March and April”, both 13 and 15-inch Surface Book 2 configurations will also gradually expand to Bahrain, China, Hong Kong, India, Italy, Korea, Kuwait, Malaysia, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates, with the ultimate aim of reaching “all current Surface markets.”

Prices will obviously vary from region to region, starting at $1,499 back in the US of A for a 13.5-inch model with integrated graphics and a 7th Generation dual-core Intel Core i5 processor. Discrete graphics and 8th gen processing power set you back at least $500 more, while state-of-the-art quad-core 15-inchers with GeForce GTX 1060 discrete graphics fetch $2,500 and up. That’s a lot of moolah, but you definitely get what you pay for.