Android

HTC U11 Android Oreo update comes to UK after long delay

Contents
Advertisement

A recent rash of retractions have hampered the Android Oreo overhaul process for a few devices, including the HTC 10. In fact, it might have been wise after all to push back the launch of the 8.0 update for HTC U11 owners in Europe, given what we’ve seen.

Now that fixes are coming into place for others, it seems very timely that HTC has finally gone ahead with the update for unlocked units as well as those on contract with EE.

The update may soon come to more carrier variants, but it’s one step in a process that’s been a long time coming for this audience considering U11 owners in other territories have had Oreo for several weeks.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
0%
Via
Thanks, Domenico!
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
Android, Android 8.0, Android Oreo, carriers, EE, Europe, HTC, News, release date, software updates, U11, UK, Unlocked
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.