HTC U11 Android Oreo update comes to UK after long delay
A recent rash of retractions have hampered the Android Oreo overhaul process for a few devices, including the HTC 10. In fact, it might have been wise after all to push back the launch of the 8.0 update for HTC U11 owners in Europe, given what we’ve seen.
Now that fixes are coming into place for others, it seems very timely that HTC has finally gone ahead with the update for unlocked units as well as those on contract with EE.
We have started rolling out Android Oreo to HTC U11 in UK, starting with EE and unlocked devices today. We’ll keep you updated as we get confirmation of further operator approvals for release. Once again, thank you for your patience 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ac9JJAUyxk
— HTC UK (@HTC_UK) January 16, 2018
The update may soon come to more carrier variants, but it’s one step in a process that’s been a long time coming for this audience considering U11 owners in other territories have had Oreo for several weeks.