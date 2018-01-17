Yet another Honor phone is spreading its wings outside the homeland of Huawei’s online-focused sub-brand, although at least for the time being, this quad-lens mid-ranger only makes the trip to India.

Released in China last month, the Honor 9 Lite will be available in “other global markets in the near future”, according to the company’s latest press release. Honor calls India just the first of “many overseas markets to launch” the FullView Android handset with a Kirin 659 processor and 8.0 Oreo pre-installed, but alas, no other countries or dates are specifically mentioned.

All we know is exclusive Flipkart e-sales will begin on January 21, with a 3GB RAM/32GB ROM configuration priced at Rs. 10,999, or around $170, and an extra gig of memory and twice that local digital hoarding room fetching 15,000 rupees, or $235.

Those are pretty small prices to pay for a trendy device with an 18:9 display aspect ratio, FHD+ resolution, and bezels that are purportedly thin enough to squeeze 5.65 inches of screen real estate into the traditional body of a 5.2-incher.

A premium, sleek and stylish body featuring double-sided 2.5D glass, that is, with an “exquisite nano-scale optical coating, beautifully reflecting light and glowing bright like a diamond.”

Translation – this bad boy is shiny and eye-catching, also sporting dual 13 + 2MP cameras on both the front and rear to capture “equally clear and stunning images of your favorite people and scenes anytime, anywhere and anyway you want.”