HomePod shipments reportedly begin with up to 12 million set for this year

Apple may have bigger things to announce than further addressing the delays affecting the HomePod today, but news from The Taipei Times purports that Inventec, one of two assemblers assigned to the smart speaker, is now shipping out a batch of one million units.

A close source claims that Inventec won’t make huge returns until production hits a bigger swing after the end of the first quarter — that company and Foxconn are to evenly share between 10 million and 12 million shipments this calendar year.

Customers in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have yet to be notified of any shipments and, once again, Apple has been mum on its public mediums. In November, Apple had only apologized for failing to ship the HomePod by its December timeline it laid out when it introduced the product at WWDC in June.

The Times suggests that the integration between software and hardware was still rough at the time of the statement and needed all this time to be tuned.