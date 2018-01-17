iOS

HomePod shipments reportedly begin with up to 12 million set for this year

Contents
Advertisement

Apple may have bigger things to announce than further addressing the delays affecting the HomePod today, but news from The Taipei Times purports that Inventec, one of two assemblers assigned to the smart speaker, is now shipping out a batch of one million units.

A close source claims that Inventec won’t make huge returns until production hits a bigger swing after the end of the first quarter — that company and Foxconn are to evenly share between 10 million and 12 million shipments this calendar year.

Customers in Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States have yet to be notified of any shipments and, once again, Apple has been mum on its public mediums. In November, Apple had only apologized for failing to ship the HomePod by its December timeline it laid out when it introduced the product at WWDC in June.

The Times suggests that the integration between software and hardware was still rough at the time of the statement and needed all this time to be tuned.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Taipei Times
Posted In
iOS, Tablets
Tags
Apple, foxconn, HomePod, Inventec, News, production, Rumors, shipments, smart speakers, Taiwan
, , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.