Huawei gets internet excited over 5-minute charging tech from 2015

Researchers from the Huawei Watt Lab are claiming in a video released today a new fast-charge technology for smartphone batteries that could bring 48 percent of charge in just 5 minutes, about 10 times the rate of conventional charging methods.

The video, while light on specifics, has one major caveat: the technology depicted in it was revealed back in 2015.

The above still is from a video from the period that was related to a presentation at the 56th Battery Symposium in Japan, back when removable batteries in smartphones were more commonplace, especially in mid-range and lower-end devices.

A press release of the time stated that the technology brought a 3,000mAh battery up to 48 percent charge with just 5 minutes on a proprietary test bed.

[…] the company bonded heteroatoms to the molecule of graphite in anode, which could be a catalyst for the capture and transmission of lithium through carbon bonds. Huawei stated that the heteroatoms increase the charging speed of batteries without decreasing energy density or battery life.

Why this video is being brought back on January 17, 2018, is anyone’s guess at this point as relevant social platforms have not recently referenced this video.