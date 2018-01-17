Transform your desk into a high-powered charging station for just $56.99

Are you running out of outlet space to charge all of your devices? With the GorillaPower 5-Port USB & Power Dock, you can turn your desk into a high-powered charging station that contains 5 USB ports and 2 AC power sockets.

Don’t worry about running out of battery ever again. With the help of the GorillaPower 5-Port USB & Power Dock, you will be able to get 60W of charging power through each USB port. Additionally, you can even charge computers and small electrical appliances with the 1200W two-way power sockets.

Get yourself the GorillaPower 5-Port USB & Power Dock today for $56.99. That’s 36% off of the original price.

