ASUS joins Project Treble with ZenFone 4 Android Oreo update
Very few Android device manufacturers have taken the leap with their Android Oreo updates to join Project Treble, the initiative to make robust the software update process between Google, the chipset maker, the device maker and the carrier. As Android 8.0 requires certain accommodations to allow the optimal implementation of this feature, we should expect all OEMs to come in line with future device launches.
In the meantime, ASUS has decided to take one step in that direction by supporting Project Treble with the Oreo upgrade on the ZenFone 4 (ZE554KL). However, it has not taken the step of creating a vendor partition for the binary libraries that need to be disclosed, instead dumping them into the system file.
XDA-Developers reports that the vendor partition would allow whole images to be transferred and booted on any Treble device, regardless of OEM, so if users were interested in exporting the ZenFone 4’s ROM or importing another ROM to the device, they’re pretty much sure out of luck. But as these Binary Large Objects have been standardized as required, ROM developers can at least work on tweaks for the ZenFone 4 more freely.