Apple’s future, iPhone addiction plans, Project Fi Unlimited & more – Pocketnow Daily

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as we talk about Apple’s plans to re-invest in the US after the recent tax cut, and what this means for jobs and products. We even hear that Apple wants to work on iPhone addition after investors called for it. We also talk about Google’s Project Fi and how the company has found a way to makes its service unlimited. Motorola is next as we notice the Z3, Moto X5 and Moto G6 leaked. Sony then takes the stage with its MWC 2018 event and the rumors of what to expect. We end today’s show talking about Samsung and its deals for its Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ and Galaxy Note 8.

Stories:
Samsung sells Galaxy Note 8, S8 and S8+ with bundled AKG on-ear headphones
Project Fi Bill Protection caps monthly costs at $80 for individuals
Sony confirms February 26 MWC 2018 event, Xperia XZ Pro likely to be unveiled
Moto Z3 leaks along with four others in Moto X5, Moto G6 series
Apple plots repatriation, investment in US after tax reform

