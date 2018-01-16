ZTE Axon M comes to China, set for Europe

The United States is one of the focus markets for ZTE, a Chinese manufacturer that oddly can’t grasp the traction it needs at home. It just so happens that it launched its latest flagship device, the Axon M, with AT&T in America and NTT docomo in Japan first rather than in China.

At the company’s launch event, though, the company said it would also bring the foldable smartphone to other regions like China and Europe by the first quarter.

As promised, that’s happening as JD.com, MyZTE.com and China Telecom will carry the device from January 20. Vodafone and Telecom Italia are fingered as the leading European carrier partners, though there is no specific date for sales.