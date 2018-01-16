Android

ZTE Axon M comes to China, set for Europe

Contents
Advertisement

The United States is one of the focus markets for ZTE, a Chinese manufacturer that oddly can’t grasp the traction it needs at home. It just so happens that it launched its latest flagship device, the Axon M, with AT&T in America and NTT docomo in Japan first rather than in China.

At the company’s launch event, though, the company said it would also bring the foldable smartphone to other regions like China and Europe by the first quarter.

As promised, that’s happening as JD.com, MyZTE.com and China Telecom will carry the device from January 20. Vodafone and Telecom Italia are fingered as the leading European carrier partners, though there is no specific date for sales.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Source
ZTE
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
availability, Axon M, China, China Telecom, Europe, foldable, Italy, News, sales, TIM, UK, Vodafone, ZTE
, , , , , , , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang

Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.