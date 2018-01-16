Vivo made a big splash at CES 2018 in Las Vegas last week as the world’s first smartphone manufacturer to integrate a working under-display fingerprint scanner into a “full-production” mobile device.

But what Synaptics’ “top five” OEM partner neglected to mention was the actual name of this groundbreaking Android handset. Or anything about its specifications apart from the security, accuracy and speed of that trailblazing fingerprint reader squeezed between the phone’s “borderless” OLED panel and printed circuit board.

Then again, a recent China Compulsory Certificate (3C) approval strongly hinted at Vivo X20 Plus UD branding for this upcoming trendsetter, which in turn suggested a list of features similar to that of the “regular” X20 Plus.

Now the same (overlong) name has surfaced on Tenaa’s official website, and China’s FCC-equivalent regulatory agency pairs the moniker with some very familiar photos and specs.

This is indeed a dead ringer for the Vivo X20 Plus, bar the rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. It’s therefore safe to expect the in-display fingerprint-recognizing Vivo X20 Plus UD to see daylight soon with a “FullView” 6.43-inch Full HD+ OLED screen in tow, as well as a Snapdragon 660 processor, 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

There will be two cameras placed on this big guy’s back, sporting 12 and 5MP lenses, with a single 12 MP shooter in charge of selfie action, a 3800mAh battery responsible for keeping the lights on between charges, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat running the software show, at least at this particular pre-launch stage.

Rumor has it the Vivo X20 Plus UD will cost the rough equivalent of $575 (3,698 yuan) in China, which is only slightly more than the regional retail price of an X20 Plus that offers half the aforementioned internal storage space. But the question on everyone’s lips is will we ever see this (widely) released in the Western Hemisphere?