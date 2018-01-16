Sony has a tendency to overcomplicate its high-end smartphone portfolio, releasing the confusingly named Xperia XZs alongside the true Xperia XZ Premium flagship at MWC 2017, then rolling out the XZ1 just a few months ago to basically bridge the gap between the two earlier devices.

It’s no wonder rumors about the Japanese company’s next-gen Android high-enders are so conflicting and all over the place. The latest piece of gossip is perhaps the most exciting of them all, but it feels a little too good to be true if you think about it.

For starters, there’s almost no conceivable scenario in which this purported Xperia XZ Pro would adopt an OLED screen. That’s because Sony’s traditional panel supplier, Japan Display, is still focused on LCD production, reportedly branching out into OLED development later this year. Oh, and JDI is more than a long-time partner for the smartphone manufacturer, with Sony, Toshiba and Hitachi actually sharing company ownership.

Besides, if Sony wants to follow the “full screen” trend, JDI has “Full Active” LCD technology ready to go out to consumers.

For the sake of conversation (and sweet dreams), let’s not overthink things, and contemplate the prospect of a Sony Xperia XZ Pro unveiled at MWC 2018 next month with a 5.7-inch “borderless” 4K OLED display in tow, as well as a Snapdragon 845 SoC and 6GB RAM.

Also, 128GB internal storage space, 3420 mAh battery capacity putting the Galaxy S9’s cell size to shame, IP68 water and dust resistance, a dual rear-facing camera comprised of 18 and 12MP sensors, and a single 13MP selfie shooter. Too good to be true? Maybe, but Sony has to do something extraordinary sooner or later to get out of its funk.