Sharp OLED displays could come into mass production this quarter

Samsung remains king of the hill for mobile OLED display production — notably, it reportedly had a monopoly on the iPhone X’s display — a supreme job lot. As LG Display begins to flex its muscle in these screens for mobile devices, the rest of the market is following its lead.

Digitimes reports that Sharp president and CEO Dai Jeng-wu announced that the longtime LCD-maker could start pumping OLED smartphone displays en masse beginning this quarter and debut smartphones with those displays under its own brand between the second and third quarters of this year.

Owner Foxconn has poured billions of dollars into feeding the transition process in order to get into the components mix for either the 2019 iPhones or this year’s models. Foxconn is the sole assembler of the iPhone X. Meanwhile, Apple is interested in cutting down parts costs through diversification of sources.

Samsung Display currently claims about 95 percent of the market for mobile OLED displays.

Source
Digitimes
