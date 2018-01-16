Samsung didn’t rush the Galaxy S9 and S9+ out on the market this month, as some insiders expected at one point, but the next-gen “Infinity Display” flagship phone duo is still likely to launch pretty early in the year compared to the GS8 and S8+.

Specifically, renowned leaker and mobile reporter Evan Blass claims the “go-to-market schedule” might be tighter than ever for the chaebol’s main hero devices of 2018, starting with a February 26 announcement.

Just three days later, on Thursday, March 1, pre-orders are allegedly slated to begin, followed by shipments from March 16. Last year, Samsung needed more than three weeks to commercially release the Galaxy S8 in the US, Canada and Korea on April 21 after a March 29 initial “unpacking.”

The Galaxy Note 8 similarly took over 20 days to reach store shelves stateside on September 15 following an August 23 formal introduction, while the Galaxy S9 and S9+ could start shipping just 18 days on the heels of their MWC 2018 unveiling.

Speaking of next month’s Mobile World Congress, we should highlight the trade show is actually scheduled to kick off on the same day tipped for the GS9 global “launch”, which doesn’t exactly sound like Samsung’s M.O.

Usually, the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer holds these types of events ahead of the official opening of exhibitions like MWC, but maybe this year will be different. Or perhaps the Galaxy S9 will see daylight on February 25 in Barcelona after all, and the aforementioned dates refer to Samsung’s home country of Korea only.

Either way, it’s safe to expect all the action to go down between late February and mid-March, even as this ev-leak’s source is described as a “C-level executive at a major casemaker.”