Samsung Galaxy Note 8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition is here

The upcoming winter Olympiad is a great chance for Korean brands to show off just how integral they are in our lives. One of them is the behemoth of them all, Samsung.

It has announced that it is giving every single athlete and official participating in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games a special, limited edition of the Galaxy Note 8 in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.

You will notice with the obligatory mentions of these agencies that there is also no chance for the public to purchase a unit for themselves. Thousands of units will be made and distributed to team members and staff. The rear side features a champagne gold color with an appropriate logo per the athlete’s competition. Wallpapers and themes in the software will also be special-made for the device.

No word about what public-facing promotions either Samsung or LG will want to put out in conjunction with the games themselves, but the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will officially begin on February 9.