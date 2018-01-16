Android

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Games Limited Edition is here

Contents
Advertisement

The upcoming winter Olympiad is a great chance for Korean brands to show off just how integral they are in our lives. One of them is the behemoth of them all, Samsung.

It has announced that it is giving every single athlete and official participating in the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic and Paralympic Games a special, limited edition of the Galaxy Note 8 in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee and the PyeongChang Organizing Committee.

You will notice with the obligatory mentions of these agencies that there is also no chance for the public to purchase a unit for themselves. Thousands of units will be made and distributed to team members and staff. The rear side features a champagne gold color with an appropriate logo per the athlete’s competition. Wallpapers and themes in the software will also be special-made for the device.

No word about what public-facing promotions either Samsung or LG will want to put out in conjunction with the games themselves, but the 23rd Winter Olympic Games will officially begin on February 9.

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
80%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
20%
Source
Samsung
Posted In
Android, Phones
Tags
2018 Olympics, Design, Galaxy Note 8, Korea, limited edition, News, Olympics, Samsung
, , , , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.