T-Mo confirms Oreo ‘development’ for Galaxy J7 Prime and Tab E, Galaxy S8 update coming soon
It’s mid-January 2018, and the August 2017-released Android Oreo build hasn’t been made available officially for a single product in the portfolio of the world’s number one smartphone manufacturer.
That’s disappointing, to say the least, but for what it’s worth, Samsung seems to be putting the finishing touches to fully stable and silky smooth Android 8.0 OTA packages for both the Galaxy S8 and Note 8.
The relatively long-running public beta program that’s allowed plenty of GS8 and S8+ owners in a number of markets in the past few months to try on Oreo goodies is apparently ending tomorrow, January 17.
That could be considered a strong hint of a fast-approaching finished update in itself, not to mention Samsung explicitly promised testers in a recent beta notice that efforts will be made to “distribute the official S/W version in January as soon as possible.”
The target may still be missed, but even if the rollout doesn’t begin in the next couple of weeks, it has to be underway soon. It just has to.
We can’t really say the same thing about Android 8.0 Oreo improvements for T-Mobile’s Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime phone and Galaxy Tab E 8 slate. Those two may take a few extra months, but the mere fact they’ll receive modern UI makeovers at some point feels commendable.
The J7 Prime currently costs $225, packing 2GB RAM and an octa-core Exynos 7870 processor, while the $240 Galaxy Tab E settles for an even humbler quad-core Exynos 3475 SoC, which doesn’t sound like the ideal hardware “platform” to smoothly run Oreo. Or, you know, that’s something an OEM would tell us if it had no such upgrading plans.
Right now, Android 8.0 is in “manufacturer development” for both the J7 Prime and Tab E, with carrier testing then required to “make sure you get the best quality software possible.”