OnePlus credit card payments halted for time being

If you’re looking to get a OnePlus 5T or any accessories for the phone or for just you, you’re going to need to consider using PayPal.

OnePlus says it has temporarily disabled all on-site purchasing with debit or credit cards and is only allowing PayPal transactions at this point. This comes out of a major security issue stemming from fraudulent credit card purchases made after those same cards were used to pay for a OnePlus transaction.

On that problem, the company remains committed to “investigating around the clock.” Meanwhile, it is exploring alternative means of secure payment with facilitators.

Third-party research firm Fidus suspects that the fraud could either stem from a major vulnerability on the side of OnePlus or payments processor CyberSource.