Korea’s first Apple Store set to open January 27
Delays may have pushed opening day beyond 2017, but it seems that Apple is on track for a ribbon-cutting of its first location in Korea on January 27.
So purports the exterior of the store, located in the trendy Gangnam district nearby several Samsung facilities. Below the glowing Apple emblem is large stylistic Hangul text reading “I cannot wait.” The Korean Apple site also features this text along with a wiping animation revealing the English word “Hello.”
The store was reportedly targeted for a December 30 opening, but construction delays apparently got in the way. 9to5Mac reports that an Apple Store in Vienna may open if not before, then soon after the Seoul location. Whichever comes first will be known as the 500th Apple Store location.
Within the year, Saudi Arabia may also get its first shop. Meanwhile, Apple has had trouble trying to secure a store in Melbourne’s Federation Square, thanks to local opposition.
Image: NEXUS님 , Clién