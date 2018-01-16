iOS

Korea’s first Apple Store set to open January 27

Contents
Advertisement

Delays may have pushed opening day beyond 2017, but it seems that Apple is on track for a ribbon-cutting of its first location in Korea on January 27.

So purports the exterior of the store, located in the trendy Gangnam district nearby several Samsung facilities. Below the glowing Apple emblem is large stylistic Hangul text reading “I cannot wait.” The Korean Apple site also features this text along with a wiping animation revealing the English word “Hello.”

The store was reportedly targeted for a December 30 opening, but construction delays apparently got in the way. 9to5Mac reports that an Apple Store in Vienna may open if not before, then soon after the Seoul location. Whichever comes first will be known as the 500th Apple Store location.

Within the year, Saudi Arabia may also get its first shop. Meanwhile, Apple has had trouble trying to secure a store in Melbourne’s Federation Square, thanks to local opposition.

Image: NEXUS님 , Clién

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
0%
Want It
0%
Had It
50%
Hated It
50%
Via
9to5Mac
Source
Apple
Posted In
iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables
Tags
Apple, Apple Store, Korea, News, release date, retail
, , , , ,
About The Author
Jules Wang
Jules Wang is News Editor for Pocketnow and one of the hosts of the Pocketnow Weekly Podcast. He came onto the team in 2014 as an intern editing and producing videos and the podcast while he was studying journalism at Emerson College. He graduated the year after and entered into his current position at Pocketnow, full-time.