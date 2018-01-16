Huawei P smart to debut on Vodafone UK next month
February will be a hot month for Huawei as it sinks its teeth into the United States with the Honor View 10 (we presume, no timeline was given) and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. But that doesn’t mean it is neglecting its traditional user bases — at least outside of China.
The manufacturer is debuting the Huawei P smart exclusively on Vodafone UK in February. It is a decidedly mid-range phone for the frontline brand that has echoes of the Enjoy 7S that was released in China near the end of last year and, thus, many of specs are said to carry over to the P smart: 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras at the back, a Kirin 659 chipset and a 5.65-inch double-wide full HD display. Of course, EMUI will be here, too.
More details of this Android device will come in time at the leisure of Vodafone. We should also clarify that this is not the four-camera mid-range device known in China as the Maimang 6 that has spread out to different areas with several names.