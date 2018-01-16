Android

Best Buy takes $200 off Pixel 2, $250 off Pixel 2 XL with Verizon installment plans

If you’re interested in the Pixel 2 or 2 XL, but for some reason didn’t take advantage of Google’s Cyber Monday or Christmas deals, and you also hesitated to get the phones at a big discount from Verizon, Best Buy offers you another chance to save a few hundred bucks as we speak.

There are no trade-ins required, no strings attached and almost no obligations whatsoever, apart from the typical monthly installment plan condition. The straightforward new promo lets you pick up a 64GB 5-inch Google Pixel 2 online or in a physical BB store nationwide at $0 upfront, and $18.74 a month for two years.

All in all, you’ll be paying around $450 instead of the $650 MSRP, or $550 after monthly installments of $22.91 for a 128 gig configuration in “Just Black” or “Clearly White.” The entry-level variant can also be coated in “Kinda Blue”, while discounted Pixel 2 XL units come in your choice of “Just Black” or “Black & White” paint jobs.

The buggy and controversial jumbo-sized stock Android phone normally costs $850 and up, starting at $600 right now after a $250 total markdown reflected in monthly payments of $24.99 rather than $35.41.

Last but not least, you can purchase a Verizon-specific Google Pixel 2 XL with 128GB storage space in exchange for $29.16 a month, amounting to $700 after 24 installments, and representing a cool $250 off the recommended retail price of the top-of-the-line 6-incher.

