Apple may have badly needed some good news to offset the latest iPhone X demand estimates and sales forecasts, as well as all the controversy over a recently discovered performance throttling gambit.

That’s precisely what Kantar Worldpanel and Counterpoint Research data delivered in the past week or so, confirming the iPhone X got off to a flying start at the box-office in several key global markets, and revealing the iPhone 7 Plus helped boost the company’s total 2017 numbers in the most important market of them all.

A fresh Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) survey should maintain that smile on CEO Tim Cook’s face, suggesting the year-end quarter was an unusually productive one for US iPhone activations.

Cupertino predictably topped the October – December 2017 charts, remarkably improving its slice of the pie from 29 percent in the July – September 2017 timeframe and 34 percent for the final three months of 2016 to a whopping 39 percent.

That means almost four out of ten smartphones activated stateside between October and December 2017 were powered by iOS, while Samsung took the silver medal with 32 percent share, and LG settled for bronze, at only 13 percentage points.

Unfortunately, this new CIRP report doesn’t break down the aforementioned figures by smartphone models, and the research firm’s co-founder is quoted highlighting the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X as equally impressive Q4 performers.

It goes without saying Android comfortably prevailed in the software platform battle once again, as the remaining 16 percent OEM share was divided among device manufacturers like Motorola, HTC and Huawei.