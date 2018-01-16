No Android Oreo update for Honor 8 after all, Honor 8 Pro goodie pack is ‘under testing’
Huawei isn’t exactly known for its stellar software support, typically taking a while before rolling out a major new Android version to even its most popular old phones, and often prematurely leaving behind some good ones.
But the rapidly growing top three global mobile device vendor sent encouraging signals on the heels of the Oreo-powered Mate 10 release recently, promising and delivering a swift Mate 9 update, as well as committing to a number of OS renewal efforts for Honor products.
Unfortunately, Huawei’s online-first, budget-focused sub-brand appears to be silently backtracking on its vow for a successful, powerful and not-so-old handset. Absurdly enough, official Honor India Twitter admins claim the Honor 8 is “not compatible for Android Oreo update due to hardware and software limitations.”
That simply can’t be true, seeing as how the Full HD 5.2-incher, launched on Marshmallow in summer of 2016 and bumped up to Nougat roughly a year ago, packs a fast and furious in-house Kirin 950 processor and generous 4GB RAM.
If it makes you feel any better (probably not), Honor India says security patches are still coming to the Honor 8 “when needed.” Also, your “inconvenience is regretted.”
On the decidedly bright side, the Honor 8 Pro is likely to get the update in the immediate future, as Android 8.0-based EMUI 8.0 UI improvements and performance enhancements are “under testing as of now.” Also, the Honor 7X, Honor 9i and Honor 8 Lite have been reconfirmed for Oreo makeovers to go down… sooner or later. Is that enough, though?