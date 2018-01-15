Best Buy kicks off US pre-orders for mid-range Sony Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2
Knowing Sony’s track record of regularly overpricing its US unlocked Xperia phones, then vainly trying to sweeten the deals with frequent discounts across authorized retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video, we weren’t very encouraged to see the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 unveiled at CES 2018 sans word of MSRPs.
But now, all of a sudden, the three mid-range Android handsets are up for pre-order exclusively through Best Buy, and they’re not that high-priced. They could probably use $50 or so markdowns across the board, and they’ll likely get them in the not-too-distant future.
Even until then, you can definitely do worse at $449.99 than the Xperia XA2 Ultra, and the “standard” XA2 and modest Xperia L2 also deliver decent bang for your buck at $350 and $250 respectively.
Best Buy doesn’t highlight (functional) fingerprint recognition as a key selling point for the XA2 Ultra, but it does so for the lower-end XA2 and L2. Obviously, the jumbo-sized Ultra has a lot more going on than a “one-touch fingerprint sensor”, including a 6-inch “edge-to-edge” Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 23MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus and Slow Motion video recording, and Android 8.0 Oreo out the box.
The 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XA2 also boasts Full HD screen resolution and a “borderless design”, which isn’t exactly accurate, only taking into account the almost non-existent side bezels.
The XA2 and XA2 Ultra share the main shooter, pre-loaded Oreo goodies and a Snapdragon 630 processor, with just the latter featuring a dual front-facing camera arrangement. Finally, the Xperia L2 pairs 3GB RAM with a mediocre quad-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC, running Android 7.1 Nougat on the software side, and settling for a 13MP rear cam, as well as a 5.5-inch 720p panel.
Best Buy’s pre-orders will apparently be shipped starting February 16, which is still a long way off.