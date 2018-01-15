Knowing Sony’s track record of regularly overpricing its US unlocked Xperia phones, then vainly trying to sweeten the deals with frequent discounts across authorized retailers like Amazon, Best Buy and B&H Photo Video, we weren’t very encouraged to see the Xperia XA2, XA2 Ultra and L2 unveiled at CES 2018 sans word of MSRPs.

But now, all of a sudden, the three mid-range Android handsets are up for pre-order exclusively through Best Buy, and they’re not that high-priced. They could probably use $50 or so markdowns across the board, and they’ll likely get them in the not-too-distant future.

Even until then, you can definitely do worse at $449.99 than the Xperia XA2 Ultra, and the “standard” XA2 and modest Xperia L2 also deliver decent bang for your buck at $350 and $250 respectively.

Best Buy doesn’t highlight (functional) fingerprint recognition as a key selling point for the XA2 Ultra, but it does so for the lower-end XA2 and L2. Obviously, the jumbo-sized Ultra has a lot more going on than a “one-touch fingerprint sensor”, including a 6-inch “edge-to-edge” Full HD display, 4GB RAM, 23MP rear camera with hybrid autofocus and Slow Motion video recording, and Android 8.0 Oreo out the box.

The 5.2-inch Sony Xperia XA2 also boasts Full HD screen resolution and a “borderless design”, which isn’t exactly accurate, only taking into account the almost non-existent side bezels.

The XA2 and XA2 Ultra share the main shooter, pre-loaded Oreo goodies and a Snapdragon 630 processor, with just the latter featuring a dual front-facing camera arrangement. Finally, the Xperia L2 pairs 3GB RAM with a mediocre quad-core MediaTek MT6737T SoC, running Android 7.1 Nougat on the software side, and settling for a 13MP rear cam, as well as a 5.5-inch 720p panel.

Best Buy’s pre-orders will apparently be shipped starting February 16, which is still a long way off.