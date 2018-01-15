Android

Samsung Galaxy X shown off, Galaxy S9 battery worries & more – Pocketnow Daily

Contents
Advertisement

Watch today’s Pocketnow Daily as rumors claim that Samsung is already showing off its foldable Galaxy X. Then we talk about the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ as we hear that the battery might not bring any positive news for those wanting more endurance. The LG G7 is next, if there is any, as we hear that the company might cancel its plans to make the phone after all, while it reorganizes. ZTE is next as we hear that it’ll launch a phone with true 5G in 2019. We end today’s show talking about the HTC U11 EYE that just got announced.

All this and more after the break.

Stories:
HTC U11 EYEs goes official with dual 5MP front cameras, 6-inch FHD+ screen, $500+ price
ZTE 5G phone planned for 2019 as networks prepare to upgrade
LG G7 development reportedly halted, March launch seems highly unlikely
Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ battery size confirmed as identical to S8 and S8+
Samsung privately showed off its latest stab at a foldable smartphone at CES 2018

Share This Post
Advertisement
What's your reaction?
Love It
0%
Like It
33%
Want It
0%
Had It
0%
Hated It
67%
Posted In
Android, BlackBerry, iOS, Phones, Tablets, Wearables, Windows
Tags
Pocketnow Daily, Video
,
About The Author
Jaime Rivera

Jaime has been a fan of technology since he got his first computer when he was 12, and has followed the evolution of mobile technology from the PDA to everything we see today. As our Multimedia Manger, he’s been in-charge of growing our YouTube hobby into one of the biggest video channels in the industry. When he’s not building one of our videos, or filming our Pocketnow Daily, he can be found in his second biggest passion, which is running and fitness. Read more about Jaime Rivera!